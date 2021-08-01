Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Science >Health >Pfizer, Moderna raises prices for Covid-19 vaccines in EU: Report

Pfizer, Moderna raises prices for Covid-19 vaccines in EU: Report

Premium
The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose
1 min read . 06:07 PM IST Reuters

The new price for the Pfizer shot was €19.50 against €15.50 previously, the report said citing to the portions of the contracts seen

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc has raised the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was €19.50 ($23.15) against €15.50 previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from €19 in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

