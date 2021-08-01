Pfizer, Moderna raises prices for Covid-19 vaccines in EU: Report

Pfizer, Moderna raises prices for Covid-19 vaccines in EU: Report1 min read . 06:07 PM IST
The new price for the Pfizer shot was €19.50 against €15.50 previously, the report said citing to the portions of the contracts seen
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The new price for the Pfizer shot was €19.50 against €15.50 previously, the report said citing to the portions of the contracts seen
Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc has raised the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc has raised the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The new price for the Pfizer shot was €19.50 ($23.15) against €15.50 previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.
The new price for the Pfizer shot was €19.50 ($23.15) against €15.50 previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.
The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from €19 in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!