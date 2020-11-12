Pfizer success shows China must unveil data to win covid-19 vaccine race

The race to develop a vaccine then became a way for China to both show the world its technological superiority as the Trump administration urges countries around the globe to avoid Chinese companies for 5G networks, computer chips and big infrastructure projects. Distributing it widely would also help China regain some lost soft power: President Xi Jinping has promised that vaccines developed by China will be a global “public good," and he joined a World Health Organization-backed effort to inoculate everyone against Covid-19.