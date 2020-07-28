Pfizer targets October approval of Covid vaccine: 10 latest updates

10) The clinical trial of indigenously developed Covaxin, a possible vaccine against novel coronavirus, began in Bhubaneswar on Monday at Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital, one of the 12 centres selected by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase one and two of the process. Covaxin is the first indigenous vaccine developed by India against COVID-19 and is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. (With Agency Inputs)