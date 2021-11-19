Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Science / Health /  Pfizer to apply for EU authorization of its COVID pill on Friday

Pfizer to apply for EU authorization of its COVID pill on Friday

German health ministry is in contact with Pfizer regarding a possible procurement of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, according to Wirtschaftswoche.
1 min read . 04:36 PM IST Reuters

Pfizer to apply for EU authorisation of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID Friday, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pfizer plans to apply for a European authorisation of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 on Friday, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said, citing sources close to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the company.

Pfizer plans to apply for a European authorisation of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 on Friday, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said, citing sources close to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the company.

The paper also said that acting German health minister Jens Spahn plans to buy Pfizer's medicine. "The health ministry is in contact with Pfizer regarding a possible procurement of the antiviral drug Paxlovid," Wirtschaftswoche quoted a ministry's spokesperson as saying.

The paper also said that acting German health minister Jens Spahn plans to buy Pfizer's medicine. "The health ministry is in contact with Pfizer regarding a possible procurement of the antiviral drug Paxlovid," Wirtschaftswoche quoted a ministry's spokesperson as saying.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Pfizer has said that the pill cuts by 89% the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!