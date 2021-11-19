Pfizer to apply for EU authorization of its COVID pill on Friday

Pfizer to apply for EU authorisation of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID Friday, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pfizer plans to apply for a European authorisation of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 on Friday, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said, citing sources close to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pfizer plans to apply for a European authorisation of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 on Friday, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said, citing sources close to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the company.

The paper also said that acting German health minister Jens Spahn plans to buy Pfizer's medicine. "The health ministry is in contact with Pfizer regarding a possible procurement of the antiviral drug Paxlovid," Wirtschaftswoche quoted a ministry's spokesperson as saying. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The paper also said that acting German health minister Jens Spahn plans to buy Pfizer's medicine. "The health ministry is in contact with Pfizer regarding a possible procurement of the antiviral drug Paxlovid," Wirtschaftswoche quoted a ministry's spokesperson as saying. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.