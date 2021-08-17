Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Science >Health >Pfizer to sell $1 billion bond to help fund Covid-19 vaccine production

Pfizer to sell $1 billion bond to help fund Covid-19 vaccine production

Pfizer also sold a sustainability bond in March 2020 to support efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic.
1 min read . 05:33 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Proceeds from the sale are marked for research and development expenses and the manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
  • The New York-based pharmaceutical company sees the vaccine bringing in $33.5 billion of revenue this year, which would make it one of the top-selling medicines ever

Pfizer Inc. is tapping the U.S. investment-grade market with a $1 billion sustainability bond that will help fund Covid-19 vaccine expenses, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The note, due in 2031, is set to yield 0.53 percentage point above Treasuries after initial price discussions in the 0.75 percentage point area, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Proceeds from the sale are marked for research and development expenses and the manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. The New York-based pharmaceutical company sees the vaccine bringing in $33.5 billion of revenue this year, which would make it one of the top-selling medicines ever.

Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are leading the sale, the person said.

