Pharmacists try new tricks to ease kids’ covid shots: Jugglers, ‘VIP’ rooms

Before the pandemic, Pennsylvania and New York were among 22 states that restricted the types of vaccines pharmacists could give to patients under 18. In August 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued an amendment overruling the state-based limits, recognizing that many people had stopped making routine doctor visits, either out of fear of Covid-19 or because of lockdown restrictions.

