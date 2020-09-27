Phase III trials of Sputnik V critical to know safety and efficacy: Lalit Kant

Since adenoviruses are present all over the world and almost all of us would have been exposed to it during our childhood, we all have immunity to it. This pre-existing immunity has been one of the main reasons why adenoviral platforms have had very limited success so far. The only successful application of this strategy has resulted in development and approval of a rabies vaccine for use in animals. Though great efforts have been made for developing a vaccine for HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, Ebola, and Zika virus. To overcome the problem of pre-existing immunity several approaches have been used, like using adenoviruses isolated from Chimpanzees for which humans may have no immunity, giving vaccine in two doses and for each a different serotype of adenovirus is used, and one of them could be common like Ad5 and the other uncommon serotype like Ad26 and Ad35, or using a totally uncommon serotype.