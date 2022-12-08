Physio and Occupational Therapists can help at managing long Covid; here's how

According to the research published in the journal JAMA Network Open, a new study on coronavirus infection revealed that more than two-thirds of non-hospitalized infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the first wave of the pandemic developed long Covid. Researchers informed that the most common symptoms during the acute infection were fever, shortness of breath, muscle pain, and cough. They added that a greater proportion of hospitalized patients than outpatients had shortness of breath, while the opposite was true for loss of smell.