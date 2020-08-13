Pivot or Perish: A playbook for growth in the new normal for healthcare sector

Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 09:52 PM IST

The Indian healthcare and pharma industry in India... moreThe Indian healthcare and pharma industry in India finds itself in a unique spot owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. While in many ways the current crisis presents itself as an opportunity to the sector, it largely continues to reel under its disruptive impact. Join India’s foremost healthcare and pharma experts as they discuss and debate the future of the sector in this latest dispatch of the Mint Pivot or Perish series