Planning pregnancy after 35? Risks, benefits and expert tips you should know

With Katrina Kaif and Bharti Singh both embracing motherhood in their 40s, conversations around pregnancy after 35 — often called “advanced maternal age” — are gaining renewed attention.

On October 6, comedian Bharti Singh, 41, announced she is expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, two years after welcoming their son Laksh. Weeks earlier, Katrina Kaif confirmed her first pregnancy at 42. Both announcements reflect a growing trend: more women are choosing to have children later in life — a decision that’s increasingly common but comes with a few added health considerations.

Later-Age Pregnancy: A Growing Choice According to Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, more women are delaying motherhood today to focus on careers, financial stability, and personal readiness. In a conversation with HT, she said pregnancy after 35 is “no longer unusual,” and with the right care, outcomes are often positive. However, such pregnancies do come with unique risks.

The Risks: What Changes After 35 Dr Suri told HT that pregnancies beyond 35 carry higher chances of gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preeclampsia, and a slightly increased likelihood of cesarean delivery. “Regular prenatal care and early detection of these conditions play a critical role in reducing risks,” she explained.

There’s also a higher likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome, as well as premature birth or low birth weight. Advances in screening tests and prenatal diagnostics, however, allow many of these risks to be identified and managed effectively.

Good News: Most Pregnancies Are Still Healthy Despite these concerns, many women in their late 30s and 40s go on to have safe and healthy pregnancies. “It’s important to know that most people over age 35 will have uncomplicated, healthy pregnancies, especially if they’re otherwise healthy,” says Lauren Theilen, MD, MS, assistant professor of maternal-fetal medicine at University of Utah Health. “Even people with health problems can generally take steps to control those conditions and set themselves up for a healthy pregnancy.”

Doctor-Approved Tips for Pregnancy After 35 Despite the challenges, many women in their late 30s and 40s have safe and healthy pregnancies. Dr Suri recommends a few key steps:

Preconception planning: See a doctor before trying to conceive.

Regular prenatal check-ups: Early detection can prevent complications.

Healthy lifestyle: Balanced diet, moderate exercise, and avoiding alcohol and smoking are crucial.

Mental health: Managing stress and having family support improves outcomes. “Every Woman’s Story Is Different” Dr Gupta also told the publication that fertility naturally declines with age and risks increase. “If you’re delaying pregnancy, consider egg freezing earlier to avoid age-related issues like chromosomal disorders,” she advised.

She added that celebrity pregnancies later in life help normalise fertility treatments and show that motherhood is possible at different ages. “Their stories break stigma and highlight how medical support makes late motherhood achievable. Still, every woman’s situation is unique,” Dr Gupta said.