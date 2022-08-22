'Plastic' forehead: Sunscreen-less exposure to sunrays can damage your skin

'Plastic' forehead: Sunscreen-less exposure to sunrays can damage your skin4 min read . 03:20 PM IST
- A 25-year-old beautician's narrative after a visit to a Bulgarian beach proves a sunny day by the water requires more caution than before.
A 25 year old beautician's narrative after a visit to a Bulgarian beach has her and the world shocked. While tanning was an essential part of the countries with less sun exposure, the climactic circumstances have changed and even a sunny day on the beach requires more caution than before.
Sun's rays are important to produce vitamin D, but an exposure without the sunscreen could lead to skin cancer. Beware!
Beautician Sirin Murad slept off on a Bulgarian beach for only 30 minutes. When she woke up after half an hour by the pool her facial skin felt sore. However, without bothering she continued to relax by the pool in 21ºC. The 25-year-old hadn't applied any sunscreen.
Murad's skin the next day was all red and her face was painful and red. Her skin felt so tight that when she tried furrowing her eyebrows her forehead skin resembled plastic, The Independent reported.
The next thing that happened was over the days, her skin started peeling, leaving her covered in different patches of tanned and pink skin. It took over seven weeks for her facial skin to retain its normal appearance. She now has only a few patches of discolorations on her cheeks and under her eyes.
As per Wales Online, Murad said, "At first it really didn't feel like anything - it just felt a bit sore when I put pressure on it."
"It really hurt the next day but I actually got some relief when it started peeling. It didn't hurt and I felt much better. Weirdly, my skin is great now! It even feels better than before, almost like it's renewed," she added.
Murad is now keen on advocating about the importance of sunscreen. "No matter how much you think your that you'll be fine or that your skin will not
Everybody needs sun exposure to produce vitamin D (which helps calcium absorption for stronger and healthier bones). However, unprotected exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause damage to the skin, eyes, and immune system. It can also cause cancer. Sunburn and excessive UV light exposure do damage the skin. This damage can lead to skin cancer or premature skin aging (photoaging).
According to an article published by John Hopkins University, the best way to protect yourself against the damaging effects of the sun is to limit exposure and protect your skin.
Here are a few tips from the American Academy of Dermatology:
-Generously apply a broad-spectrum water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of at least 30 to all exposed skin. Broad spectrum means the sunscreen protects you from both UVA and UVB rays. Re-apply about every 2 hours and after swimming or sweating.
-Wear protective clothing such as a long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses, whenever possible. Look for clothing with a UV protection factor (UPF) or made of a tightly woven fabric.
-Seek shade when appropriate. Remember that the sun's rays are strongest between 10 am and 4 pm. If your shadow is shorter than you are, seek shade.
-Use extra caution near water, snow, and sand. They reflect the damaging rays of the sun. This can increase your chances of sunburn.
-Get vitamin D through a healthy diet that may include vitamin supplements.
-Do not use tanning beds. Ultraviolet light from the sun and tanning beds can cause skin cancer and wrinkling.
-Protect your lips with lip balm with at least SPF 15.
X-men's Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, in 2013. In the years since, Jackman continues to remind fans of the importance of sunscreen and revealed in 2016 that he had to undergo another biopsy. "An example of what happens when you don't wear sunscreen.
Popular actress of the 70s and 80s, Diane Keaton was a super star, but she was also very fair skinned. She admits that as a young actress she was always trying to tan, until she was diagnosed with a squamous cell carcinoma on her face at the age of 21, now she wears broad spectrum sunscreen on her face every day.
