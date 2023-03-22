NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasized on the need to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the country on a regular basis and enhance testing of all severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases along with ramping up genome sequencing.

During a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 and Influenza situation in the country in terms of preparedness of health infrastructure, logistics, status of the vaccination campaign, emergence of new Covid-19 variants, Influenza types and their public health implications for the country, Modi advised following respiratory hygiene & adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Prime Minister directed officials to enhance Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories. This will support tracking of newer variants, if any, and timely response," said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He also emphasized Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks in hospital premises by both patients, health professionals and health workers. He also stressed that wearing of masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas.

Further, the prime minister stressed the need to ensure availability of required drugs and logistics for Influenza and Covid-19 across health facilities along with availability of sufficient beds and health human resources.

“He highlighted that Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and there is a need to monitor the status across the country on regular basis. Prime minister advised to continue focusing on 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination & Covid Appropriate Behaviour, enhance Lab Surveillance & testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases," the statement said.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made covering the global Covid-19 situation including the rising cases in India by the secretary for health at the ministry of health and family welfare.

The prime minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a slight rise in new cases with average daily cases reported as 888 and weekly positivity reported as 0.98% in the week ending 22nd March, 2023, it said. However, 1.08 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally during the same week.

Modi was informed that availability and prices of 20 main Covid drugs, 12 other drugs, 8 buffer drugs and 1 influenza drug is being monitored. The prime minister was apprised on the Influenza situation in the country particularly with respect to higher number of cases of H1N1 and H3N2 being noted in last few months.