PM stresses on regular monitoring of Covid situation, ramping up testing2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Modi directs officials to enhance whole genome sequencing of positive samples with the designated INSACOG genome sequencing laboratories
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasized on the need to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the country on a regular basis and enhance testing of all severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases along with ramping up genome sequencing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×