PMOS or PCOS isn't just about hormones: Here are the lifestyle factors experts want women to know

Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), formally known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), is a hormone-related disorder that affects menstrual cycles, fertility and skin health. Experts now recognize it as a broader reproductive disorder and metabolic condition involving multiple hormones. The evolving understanding is significant, as doctors are diagnosing an increasing number of young women and even adolescent girls at an early age.

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Why is PCOS or PMOS being seen differently today? According to Dr Sapna Lulla, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, SPARSH Hospital, Hennur Road, Bangalore, “PCOS should not be considered only through the irregular periods or ovarian cysts as well. PCOS is not only a hormone-related problem. In most of the young women, it is closely linked with resistance to insulin, unhealthy gain of weight, poor sleep, stress, sedentary routines and an imbalance in diet."

Dr Lulla adds, “We often observe patients coming with problems such as irregular periods, facial hair growth or difficulty in losing weight, but the main underlying problem may involve metabolic health of the body. This is the reason why early medical diagnosis is significant, not only to manage the menstrual symptoms but also to reduce the future related risks such as diabetes, fertility-related problems and long-term health as well”.

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Modern patterns of lifestyle have also changed the way PCOS presents among young women. Factors such as late nights, long screen time, irregular consumption of meals, high intake of processed food, reduced physical exercise and chronic stress may not be directly responsible for every case of PCOS. However, they can worsen existing hormonal and metabolic imbalances.

Are lifestyle habits driving the rise? The increase in cases of PCOS among young women is not due to only one reason. Greater public awareness and earlier medical diagnosis are also contributing to more women seeking medical intervention and assistance. However, according to experts, lifestyle-related habits are playing a major role in making symptoms more visible and very difficult to manage.

Dr Sanchayan Roy, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, says PCOS must be understood as a whole-body condition. “From the perspective of Internal Medicine, PCOS is strongly associated with resistance to insulin and metabolic risk. Most of the young women with PCOS may have a normal body weight, but still show indications of poor handling of glucose, abdominal deposition of fat, cravings or early metabolic disturbance."

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Also Read | Understanding the causes and cures of PCOS

Dr Roy adds, “This means PCOS cannot only be managed with tablets or periods or acne. We also need to look at blood sugar levels, cholesterol, blood pressure, quality of sleep, and family history. If all these areas are ignored, PCOS can quietly increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular concerns with the passage of time.”

What are symptoms young women should not ignore? First indicator of the same is irregular period, but PCOS can also show up through persistent level of acne, excessive level of facial hair, sudden gain of weight, dark patches near the neck, changes in mood and fatigue. Continuous irregular cycles should not be untreated, especially if they continue for several weeks.

Why does treatment need a lifestyle-first approach? Treatment of PCOS is not the same for everyone. Some women may need menstrual cycle regulation, some may require fertility-related support, while others may require management for insulin or excessive hair growth. However, experts do agree that lifestyle correction is a central part of long-term medical care.

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(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)