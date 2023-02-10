Pollution from life-saving drugs may add to superbug crisis, UN says
More attention must be paid to the role pollution plays in the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, known as superbugs, to eliminate a “pandemic level threat," according to a new United Nations report.
