Post-festive detox: Expert tips to manage sugar, boost immunity and balance nutrition

From treats and snacks to all-night revelries, the holidays are a time for joy, togetherness, and tasty indulgences. But do you often feel a bit heavier, more tired, and a bit off balance after days of rich food, spotty sleep, and little movement?

Luke Coutinho, an integrative lifestyle expert, says it’s time for gentle recalibration, not fad diets and guilt-driven detox. Whether you are stabilising sugar, rebooting digestion or boosting immunity, simple lifestyle changes can pack a punch. It’s not about punishment. It’s about aligning yourself with natural rhythm and taking care of yourself inside out.

Mindset matters: Gratitude over guilt The post-festival reset needn’t be reactive in nature. In reality, when you attempt to “undo” indulgences by panicking and overcompensating, it actually adds stress — and chronic stress also takes its toll on immunity, digestion and hormone balance, Coutinho points out.

Instead, shift your mindset. Honour the joy, food and connection that came your way this season. Then, in a gentle way, begin to reintroduce structure. Your body doesn’t need punishment. It needs rhythm. And a few mindful adjustments born from being caring rather than controlling are far more effective.

Why sugar spikes don’t end at dessert That post-holiday slump you’ve had? It’s not all in your head. Days of sweet treats, fried foods, celebratory drinks, and late nights can create glycaemic fluctuations that affect mood, energy levels, and sleep.

When sugar is consumed in excess all at once, along with a disrupted sleep-wake pattern, it can boost internal inflammation, dampen down immune function and encourage oxidative stress. That may leave you more tired, bloated, moody or longing for sugar again the next day.

You must certainly not panic or restrict yourself, but just simply look at what your body needs. It’s not about shutting down everything; it’s about cutting back mindfully.

What to eat now: Nourishment to rebuild immunity and metabolic rhythm After a season of excess, your body doesn’t need punishment in the form of harsh cleanses — it needs a rest from it. These small dietary tweaks can help reset your metabolism and boost immune recovery.

● Hydration Reset: Kickstart your morning with room-temperature water to gently activate your system. Hydrate well throughout the day. Don’t overdo the caffeine and sugary drinks.

● Cooked Over Raw: Start your day with soothing meals such as millet khichdi drizzled with ghee, steamed vegetables or hot soups.

● Fibre First: Include raw salads of beetroot, radish and carrots to help in digestion.

● Make Half Your Plate a Rainbow: Antioxidant-rich veggies and colourful produce help manage inflammation.

● Bitter + Sour Elements: Add curry leaves, neem, amla and fermented foods to help with gut and liver.

● Support the Microbiome: Add prebiotic- and probiotic-rich foods to your diet.

● Bake, Don't Fry: Reduce consumption of fried foods to the lowest possible level and DO NOT reuse cooking oils.

● Pass on the Leftovers: Give your digestive system a rest (from sugar, refined oils and festival leftovers) for 3 to 5 days.

Think of this phase as a respite for your gut — not punishment, but repair.

Sleep and circadian rhythm reboot At the same time, celebratory routines (read: late nights, heavy dinners and irregular sleep) can disrupt your body’s internal clock. But even a few days of restoring your rhythm can have measurable effects on energy, digestion and immunity.

Aim to sleep and wake at consistent times

Keep your last meal at least three hours before bed

Take a slow walk or do gentle stretches before sleeping

Try getting some natural sunlight and fresh air ( subject to your location and corresponding air quality ) after waking up

Avoid screens 60 minutes before bedtime Before sleeping, try this gentle deep sleep routine: take a few slow breaths, list three things you’re grateful for, and focus on calm instead of guilt. Your body heals best when it feels safe.

Movement as medicine Your body doesn’t need a punishing workout routine; it needs structured movement that supports recovery. Begin with light, consistent activity, such as morning or post-meal walks, yoga twists that aid digestion, or stretches that support lymphatic drainage.

You don’t need to spend three hours in the gym to reset. Simple habits like weight training smartly, a long walk, yoga, barefoot grounding, sun exposure, and conscious breathing while moving can help regulate blood sugar, boost mood, and gently awaken immunity. Let movement be your quiet way of returning to balance.

Guilt-Free Refocus It’s natural to feel a bit off track after celebrations. But guilt-driven habits like skipping meals or overcompensating with extreme diets only add to the stress.

Instead, practice giving yourself grace: for your choices and for your body. Focus on how you feel, not just numbers or outcomes. A few minutes of breathwork or journaling can go a long way in calming the nervous system and bringing you back to a place of gentle rhythm.