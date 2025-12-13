Potato vs sweet potato: Dietician explains which is healthier and how their nutrition really compares

Potatoes and sweet potatoes are found at most dinner tables around the world. One is often seen as comfort food, while the other gets labelled the "healthy" choice. But according to Beth Czerwony, a registered dietician, both are more balanced options to add in your diet.

Both vegetables play a major role in global diets. Potatoes and sweet potatoes are among the world's most widely grown crops - each valued for their affordability, availability, and ability to feed large populations. From a nutrition standpoint, Czerwony says that neither is an empty filler.

Are potatoes and sweet potatoes nutritionally similar? Czerwony notes that potatoes and sweet potatoes are staples for a reason. They are naturally low in fat, relatively low in calories, and easy to prepare in multiple ways. More importantly, both deliver consistent nutritional value across servings.

They are reliable sources of carbohydrates, which provide energy, and they contain meaningful amounts of dietary fiber - especially when eaten with the skin. Roughly half of the fiber in both vegetables is found in the peel.

Both also supply potassium, often in higher amounts than a banana, along with vitamin B6, which supports brain and nervous system function. Vitamin C is another shared benefit, with a medium-sized potato or sweet potato providing about a third of the daily recommended intake.

Sweet potato nutrition: Where it has an edge? From a botanical standpoint, the two are unrelated. Potatoes belong to the nightshade family, while sweet potatoes come from the morning glory group. Their appearance also differs, particularly inside - most sweet potatoes have orange flesh, while regular potatoes are typically white or yellow, as per Healthline.

That color matters nutritionally. Sweet potatoes contain beta carotene, which the body converts into Vitamin A. This nutrient supports vision, immune health, and cell function. It is the primary reason dietitians tend to give sweet potatoes a slight nutritional edge.

"That's where sweet potatoes stand out," Czerwony explains, adding that the difference is modest rather than decisive.

Which is healthier overall: potato or sweet potato? There is no clear loser in this comparison. Both vegetables qualify as healthy options when prepared simply. The deciding factor often comes down to preference, availability, and how they fit into a meal plan.