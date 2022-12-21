How to find Covid-19 booster dose centres near you

How to find Covid-19 booster dose centres near you2 min read . 03:51 PM IST
- One can find information on the available booster dose centres on the Indian government's Co-Win portal.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a top level review meeting of India's Covid-19 situation as the global cases surge at an alarming level in China, United States, Brazil, South Korea and Japan.
While requests to regulate air travel from these countries came up from various dignitaries, there is no need to panic, as cases in India have not surged recently.
On Tuesday while issuing a directive to ramp up genome sequencing of every coronavirus positive sample, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India has been reporting only 1200 cases weekly.
On Wednesday, Niti Aayog's VK Paul, after the Centre's meeting informed that only 27-28% of India's population had taken the booster dose till date. He emphasised on the need to take the precaution dose as cases surge alarmingly globally.
“Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone" Dr Paul has said.
Dr Paul said that people with comorbidities should also keep wearing makss indoors, outdoors and in crowded spaces to avoid getting infected. Paul also said that it is mandatory that old people and people with a history of previous illness should take booster dose as soon as possible.
One can find information on the available booster dose centres on the Indian government's Co-Win portal.
-Open Co-Win portal
-Scroll down the window to ‘Search Your Nearest Vaccination Center’
-Here you can search by district, PIN code or on the map
Another way of looking for nearest vaccination centres is by logging in with your registered phone number.
-On the homepage clicik on sign in
-Enter your registered phone number
-Enter the OTP you have received on that phone number
-On the new window click on ‘Schedule appointment’
-In the new window you can search for nearest vaccination centre according to your convenience and book an appointment immediately.
