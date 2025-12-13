Pre-diabetes: Can early morning walk reverse it? Endocrinologist explains lifestyle changes that really work

Many Indians are facing one or the other health complications and pre-diabetes is one. Pre-diabetes is when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet diabetic. Often symptomless, it increases the risk of Type 2 Diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Early intervention is key to reversing it.

Why walking alone is not enough Many Indians believe that an early morning walk can reverse pre-diabetes. While walking improves insulin sensitivity and burns excess glucose, endocrinologists say it must be combined with other lifestyle changes.

Dr. Rahul Parashar, Consultant Endocrinologist at Kailash Hospital, Noida, explains that while walking is helpful, diet, stress management, and quality sleep must also be part of the routine.

Diet: The foundation for reversal Smart eating is essential for controlling blood sugar. There are many ways to start eating clean. Switch to whole grains like brown rice, ragi, jowar, and multigrain breads. It is also essential to eat fiber-rich foods: vegetables, lentils, legumes, and fruits like berries and apples. For best results you need to reduce sugary drinks, sweets, and processed foods.

Exercise: Go beyond the walk Walking is good for your health, but combining it with other exercises can be beneficial. Strength training helps in building muscles, which uses glucose more efficiently. Yoga and pilates improves fitness and reduces stress, whereas brisk walking or cycling helps more in burning overall calories.

Stress management and sleep matter Chronic stress raises cortisol, increasing blood sugar. Lack of sleep reduces insulin sensitivity. Experts recommend:

7–9 hours of quality sleep per night.

Mindfulness, meditation, or deep breathing daily.

Engage in hobbies and maintain social connections to reduce stress.

Track your progress Monitoring is crucial:

Check fasting and post-meal blood sugar regularly.

Track weight loss, even 5–7 per cent loss can improve insulin sensitivity.

Consult a doctor for personalized advice and tests like HbA1c.

A holistic approach is key An early morning walk is a good start, but reversing pre-diabetes needs a full lifestyle change. A consistent diet, regular exercise, stress management, and good sleep can help people regain their health and prevent diabetes.

FAQs Can pre-diabetes be reversed in 30 days? With consistent lifestyle changes including diet, exercise, stress management, and quality sleep, pre-diabetes can often be reversed within a month for many individuals.

Does an early morning walk help reverse pre-diabetes? Walking helps improve insulin sensitivity and burn glucose, but it works best when combined with other healthy habits like smart eating, strength training, and stress control.