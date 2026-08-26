Your vitals, their algorithm: Inside the race to build the health platform of the future

Walk into Ultrahuman’s ‘Performance Lab’ in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar and it is easy to forget that you are there for a health check-up. There are no crowded waiting rooms, numbered tokens or long lines outside a doctor’s cabin. The space feels closer to a high-end wellness studio. But before a doctor sees you, a different kind of examination begins: you are asked to fill out a detailed questionnaire about your sleep, diet, medications, health history, daily routine and personal goals, and give the company consent to use your health data.
You change into a T-shirt and joggers and move through a battery of tests. There are blood and genetic tests, gut analysis, cardiopulmonary assessments, a DEXA scan and other measurements designed to capture what is happening inside your body. Ultrahuman says its system can capture up to 3,500 signals spanning genetics, gut, blood, cardiopulmonary, metabolic, cognitive and bio-mechanical health.
Then comes the part that would have seemed almost futuristic a decade ago: the data is pulled together into a single picture of you. Ultrahuman’s Biointelligence AI reads the markers in context, cross-references them and looks for relationships between signals to generate a personalised health plan. A doctor interprets the findings, followed by nutritionists and performance coaches who help translate them into changes in diet, exercise and recovery. In the days and weeks that follow, many therapies, such as cryotherapy, could be recommended.
A few minutes away, another new-age clinic is pursuing a similar idea. Diagnostics, analytics and medical expertise are brought together to build a preventive health strategy, with AI (artificial intelligence) helping doctors make sense of complex health signals and recommend targeted interventions.
“One of the biggest gaps in conventional healthcare is that the data you have today can be extremely predictive and form the basis for personalization, but we largely miss both. Hospitals do a very good job of treating the problem once it has manifested. But a preventive approach is about being predictive,” said Rishi Pardal, co-founder and CEO at Biopeak Health, a preventive healthcare company.
These clinics offer a glimpse of a larger shift underway in healthcare: the patient is no longer simply a person who walks into a hospital when they fall sick, but a constantly evolving stream of health data.
For decades, healthcare has largely been episodic, wherein you consult a doctor, undergo a test, receive treatment and leave. The information generated in that encounter can remain fragmented across hospitals, laboratories, apps and paper records. The new model is built around continuity: regular testing, monitoring, coaching and intervention, creating what is effectively a living health record that becomes richer with every interaction.
This is why the race is no longer simply about building another hospital, diagnostic chain or wellness brand. It is about owning the patient relationship, the data generated through it and the intelligence built on top of that data.
But it raises a more difficult question: does collecting more data and more interventions actually make people healthier? And as companies build increasingly detailed digital portraits of our bodies, who controls that information, how is consent obtained, and what safeguards stand between a living health record and its commercial use?
Mint dives into the race to build the healthcare platform of the future, and the business, technological and regulatory questions that come with it.