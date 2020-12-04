Price of Remdesivir injection fixed at 2,360 in Maharashtra

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra government on Friday fixed the price of Remdesivir injection, used for treating critical COVID-19 cases, at ₹2,360 apiece.

The government has also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.

"The injection is available free of cost in the state-run hospitals. But private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients," he said.

"The price of a single dose of the injection is fixed at ₹2,360," Dr Vyas added.

The Food and Drugs Administration has issued an order accordingly, he said.

