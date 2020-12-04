Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Price of Remdesivir injection fixed at 2,360 in Maharashtra
An ampule of Gilead Sciences COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir.

Price of Remdesivir injection fixed at 2,360 in Maharashtra

1 min read . 06:40 PM IST PTI

  • The government has also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra government on Friday fixed the price of Remdesivir injection, used for treating critical COVID-19 cases, at 2,360 apiece.

The Maharashtra government on Friday fixed the price of Remdesivir injection, used for treating critical COVID-19 cases, at 2,360 apiece.

The government has also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.

The government has also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The injection is available free of cost in the state-run hospitals. But private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients," he said.

"The price of a single dose of the injection is fixed at 2,360," Dr Vyas added.

The Food and Drugs Administration has issued an order accordingly, he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.