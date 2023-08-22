Principal Secretary to PM reviews covid-19 situation in India, directs states for monitoring of cases & sequencing1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 01:10 AM IST
States/UTs have been directed to monitor trends of Influenza like Illnesses ILI/ severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases, send sufficient samples for testing of Covid-19 testing and whole genome sequencing
New Delhi: In view of newer emerging variants of covid-19 across the globe, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review current covid-19 status and its preparedness.
