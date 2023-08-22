New Delhi: In view of newer emerging variants of covid-19 across the globe, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review current covid-19 status and its preparedness.

States/UTs have been directed to monitor trends of Influenza like Illnesses ILI/ severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases, send sufficient samples for testing of Covid-19 testing and whole genome sequencing.

“An overview of the global covid-19 situation was given by Secretary, Health including certain newer variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus like BA.2.86 (Pirola) and EG.5 (Eris), which have been reported globally.

He underlined that as per World Health Organization (WHO), while EG.5 (Eris) has been reported from over 50 countries, the variant BA.2.86 (Pirola) is in four countries," stated the government statement.

It was informed that the daily average of new covid-19 cases continues to be below 50 from the entire country and the country has managed to maintain weekly test positivity rate of less than 0.2%. An overview of the genome sequencing of different variants circulating in India was also provided.

It was highlighted that while globally a total of 2,96,219 new cases of covid-19 were reported in the past 7 days, India which contributes to nearly 17% of global population, has reported only 223 cases (0.075% of global new cases) in the past week.

“After detailed deliberations, P. K. Mishra highlighted that while the covid-19 situation in the country remains stable and public health systems in the country remain geared up, there is need for States to monitor trends of ILI/SARI cases, send sufficient samples for testing of Covid-19 while ramping up Whole Genome Sequencing and maintain close watch on the new global variants," said the government release.

The meeting was attended by Vinod Paul, Member, NITI Aayog; Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary; Amit Khare, Advisor PMO; Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, Health; Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR and Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Biotechnology among other senior officials etc.

