Priyanka Chopra’s mom swears by the benefits of amla or Indian gooseberry for strong, luscious hair: Know how to use it

Have you ever wondered how celebrities manage to keep their hair looking so shiny and healthy all the time? One of the secrets might actually be sitting in your kitchen! Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, swears by a simple age-old Indian remedy of using amla, also known as Indian gooseberry. This tiny green fruit has been used for centuries to promote strong, luscious hair and a healthy scalp. Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, amla helps fight hair fall, dandruff, and even premature greying. If you have been looking for a natural, no-fuss way to revive your hair, this ancient ingredient might be the perfect answer. What's more? Priyanka Chopra also uses amla powder and amla oil for her hair care.

Advertisement

Why should you try amla for hair care? Amla has been used for generations to enhance hair growth. It is packed with essential nutrients such as good fatty acids, phytonutrients, and vitamin C, all of which nourish the scalp and strengthen roots. According to Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, Cosmetologist and Managing Director at Mumbai-based Studio Aesthetique, amla improves blood circulation in the scalp, helping with hair growth and overall scalp health. It also works well for people with dry, flaky scalps, thanks to its natural cleansing and moisturising properties.

Benefits of amla for hair Here are 5 most common benefits of amla for hair and how it can help you get rid of dull, dry, and grey tresses.

Advertisement

1. Boosts hair growth Packed with vitamin C content, amla promotes collagen production, which strengthens hair shafts and encourages growth. “Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties also keep the scalp clean, reducing dandruff and infections that can hinder growth,” Dr Chopra tells Health Shots.

2. Prevents hair breakage If your hair breaks easily, amla can really help. It contains calcium and tannins that strengthen keratin, the main protein in your hair. This helps protect your strands from damage and reduces breakage. Dr Chopra explains that regular use of amla keeps your hair smoother, stronger, and less frizzy.

3. Fights dandruff The vitamin C in amla helps control dandruff and scalp irritation. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research found amla to be an effective remedy for reducing dandruff and related hair fall.

Advertisement

4. Reduces premature greying According to Pharmacognosy Research, certain herbs like amla may help slow the appearance of grey hair. Regular application can darken hair naturally and improve pigmentation.

5. Improves hair texture Rich in vital fatty acids, amla penetrates deep into hair follicles, making strands shinier and smoother. With consistent use, it restores bounce and luster, giving your hair a naturally healthy glow.

How to use amla for healthy, lustrous hair Here are 4 ways to use amla to keep your hair healthy:

1. Amla, curd, and argan oil pack Dr Chopra recommends a simple homemade mask. Mix 2 tablespoons of amla powder with 3 tablespoons of sour curd and 1 teaspoon of argan oil. Apply evenly on your scalp and hair. Leave for 30 minutes, then rinse with a mild shampoo. This helps strengthen roots and add shine.

Advertisement

2. Amla and shikakai hair pack Soak dried amla overnight, then blend with 2 tablespoons of Shikakai powder. Apply this paste to your scalp and hair. After 30 minutes, rinse using a gentle cleanser. This mix promotes hair growth and deep cleanses the scalp.

3. Amla and egg white mask Mix 2 tablespoons of amla powder with 1 egg white. Apply to your hair and scalp, leave it for 20–25 minutes, and wash off. Eggs add protein and vitamins A and folate, promoting thicker, stronger hair.

4. Amla juice Dr Chopra also suggests consuming fresh amla juice in the morning. Drinking it boosts vitamin C intake, which strengthens hair from within and supports overall health.

Advertisement

Tip for additional benefits: To prepare a natural shampoo, soak Ritha (soap nuts) overnight, strain the water, and use it as a gentle hair cleanser. This, combined with amla treatments, keeps your hair soft, clean, and chemical-free.