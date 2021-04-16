Union government today decided to ramp up the production of Covaxin, an anti-coronavirus vaccine of Bharat Biotech. Ministry of Science & Technology issued a statement in which it said," The current production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July - August 2021 that is increasing the production from 1 crore vaccine doses in April, 2021 to 6-7 crore vaccine dose/month in July – August. It is expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September this year.

Govt of India is providing financial support as grant to vaccine manufacturing facilities for enhanced production capacities. Few weeks back, inter-ministerial teams had visited the sites of 2 main vaccine manufacturers in India to get their inputs on how production can be ramped up. In this period, there have been extensive reviews and feasibility studies on the plans being discussed with vaccine manufacturers.

"As a part this augmentation plan, capacities of Bharat Biotech Limited, Hyderabad as well as other public sector manufactures are being upgraded with required infrastructure and technology. Financial support is being provided as grant from GoI to the tune of appx ₹65 Cr to Bharat Biotech’s new Bangalore facility which is being repurposed to increase the capacity of vaccine production," the statement further added.

Three public sectors companies are also being supported to increase the capacity of vaccine production.

Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd , Mumbai –a State PSE under State Govt of Maharashtra. Financial support as grant from GoI to the tune of appx ₹65 Cr will be provided for this facility to be made ready for manufacturing.The Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals Ltd had asked for around 12 months to complete this task.However, the Central government has asked them to expedite and complete the task urgently within 6 months. The facility will have a capacity of 20 million dozes per month, once functional.

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad –A facility under National Dairy Development Board and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL) , Bulandshahr a CPSE under Department of Biotechnology ,Govt of India will also be supported to prepare there facility to provide 10-15 million dozes per month by Aug - Sep 2021.

Meanwhile, after receiving permission to make Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Mumbai-based Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical on Friday said it would take least at one year's time for the company to start actual production.

A top official said the state-run company is targeting to produce 22.8 crore vials of the vaccine per year.





