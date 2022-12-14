'Progress against HIV, TB and Malaria has stalled or gone backwards': WHO1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 08:43 PM IST
- Dr. Tedros comment came at a time when the world is still not out of the grip of Covid-19 virus
The world is still not completely out of the grip of the Covid-19 virus and countries like China are still fighting a battle with the health emergency. During the fight against Covid, other health challenges somewhere took a backseat and on Wednesday the Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed that the progress against HIV, Malaria, and TB has stalled or gone backward.