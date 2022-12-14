'Progress against HIV, TB and Malaria has stalled or gone backwards': WHO

“HIV prevention has been knocked backward. With the dramatic drop in case management for malaria, we face a real risk of a spike in mortality. Much of the progress we’ve made to close the gap in finding “missing" people with TB have been reversed. The stark truth is that we will see more incremental deaths from HIV, TB, and malaria in 2021 as a consequence of the disruption caused by COVID-19 in 2020," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund.