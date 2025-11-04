Psychiatrist shares 5 ways to deal with city noise and boost your mental health: Relaxing bedtime with earphones

Living in a busy city like Delhi can be both exciting and overwhelming, as it offers numerous opportunities, adventures, and activities. Still, it also has a constant noise that can be hard to ignore. The honking cars, loud construction, and busy street vendors create a noise that many of us learn to block out. However, this urban noise is not just annoying; it can actually harm your mental and physical health. Every day sounds can be a hidden source of stress that harms our mental health. If you have felt more irritable, struggled to relax after a long day, or dealt with constant tiredness, the noise in your city is likely having an impact.

What is urban noise? Research published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity shows that being exposed to high noise levels for a long time can increase the risk of anxiety, depression, and problems with thinking. It’s concerning that the body reacts to stress, and noise acts as a constant irritant, keeping the stress response always activated. The continuous release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline keeps the nervous system on high alert, preventing restful sleep.

Over time, ongoing stress can harm your health, leading to poor sleep, increased inflammation, and interrupting your sleep cycles. "These issues can result in emotional distress and trouble thinking clearly", Dr Pallavi Sharma, Psychiatrist at Fortis Escorts, tells Health Shots. If you often feel tired or irritable for no clear reason, think about your surroundings. The constant noise of city life isn’t just background noise; it can actually threaten your health.

What are the 5 ways to control noise pollution? You don’t have to accept a life filled with constant noise. These five strategies can help you find peace in the busy city.

1. Soundproof your space Start by looking at your home and work areas. Utilise sound-absorbing materials, such as heavy curtains, area rugs, and soft furniture, to minimise noise. "If you want to take it a step further, think about adding acoustic panels", suggests the doctor. These panels help absorb sound and lower overall noise levels. If you live on a busy street, soundproofing your windows might also be a good idea.

2. Earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones When you need complete quiet, whether for studying, working, or reading, earplugs and noise-cancelling headphones can be very helpful. "They block out distracting noises, allowing you to focus and stay calm", shares the psychiatrist. There are many options to choose from, so try different ones to see which works best for you.

3. Green spaces Nature can help calm us down, so take time to visit parks or gardens in your city. The sounds of leaves rustling and birds singing can lower stress. "Even a quick walk around your block can help ease the anxiety caused by city noise", says Dr Sharma. Bring plants into your home; they can enhance the look of your space, reduce noise, and improve indoor air quality.

4. Relaxing bedtime routine If city noise keeps you awake, it's important to create a calm and peaceful sleeping environment. Blackout curtains can block out light and noise. A regular bedtime routine helps your body know it's time to relax. Try deep breathing, gentle stretching, or listening to calming sounds to help your mind unwind. You may also use a white noise machine or a soothing sounds app to help you fall asleep, even in the midst of city noise.