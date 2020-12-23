Qatar starts vaccinations of older adults, healthcare workers

DUBAI : Qatar began inoculating a prioritised group of citizens and residents against the coronavirus with the vaccine created by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Qatar state-run media reported that several health centres across the tiny energy-rich country started providing the Pfizer vaccine free of charge on Wednesday to older adults, healthcare workers, people in nursing homes and those with underlying health conditions.

Authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use earlier this week.

The government has also signed a supply agreement with American drugmaker Moderna.

Also on Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates' commercial hub of Dubai started administering free-of-charge Pfizer-BioNTech shots to city residents over the age of 60 and those with chronic illnesses.

Dubai has also not specified how many Pfizer doses would be distributed in the campaign announced earlier this week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.