US President Joe Biden said that the Quad alliance will help India produce at least one billion vaccine doses to boost global supply by the end of 2022.

"Our Quad partnership with India, Japan and Australia is on track to help produce at least one billion vaccine doses in India to boost the global supply by the end of 2022," Biden said.

Addressing the UN Covid summit, Biden announced that US will buy another half-billion doses of Pfizer to donate to low and middle-income countries around the world. "These doses will be shipped by this time next year."

Biden further said that for every one shot we have administered to date in America, we have now committed to do three shots to the rest of the world.

"US is leading the world on vaccination donations, we need other high-income countries to deliver on their own ambitious vaccine donations and pledges," he added.

The summit’s attendees include the leaders of the UK, Canada, South Africa and Indonesia, private-sector figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations. Biden led one of four sessions, on vaccinating the world, while Vice President Kamala Harris will lead another.

The Pfizer doses will be produced in the US and be shipped through Covax, the global vaccine sharing system, to low-income and lower-middle-income countries, beginning in January and running through next September.

Biden also announced $370 million in US funding to help with vaccine administration abroad.

The new US commitment is on top of a 500-million-dose donation announced in June at the Group of Seven summit in the U.K. Distribution of those vaccines began last month. Combined with 130 million doses shipped out so far that had initially been bought for domestic use, the US donation total is now at least 1.13 billion doses, more than double the total delivered domestically.

PM Modi has embarked on a three-day visit from September 22-25 to the United States on Wednesday where he will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad Summit as well as hold a bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and senior officials.

