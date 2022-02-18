In case one has taken mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the antibodies induced by them keep improving in quality for at least six months while the immune system continues to "train" its antibody-producing cells, a new study has shown.

After vaccination, some B cells become short-lived antibody-producing cells, while others join "germinal centers" in lymph nodes - essentially, a training camp where they mature and perfect their skills, the study, which was published in Nature, said.

"Cells that successfully graduate (from germinal centers) can become long-lived antibody-producing cells that live in our bone marrow or 'memory B cells' that are ready to engage if the person gets infected," explained Ali Ellebedy of Washington University in St. Louis.

Animal studies have suggested that so-called germinal center reactions last only weeks. But analyses of blood, lymph node tissue and bone marrow from volunteers who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showed germinal center reactions induced by the shots lasted at least six months, with antibodies becoming increasingly better at recognizing and attacking the spike protein of the original version of SARS-CoV-2.

