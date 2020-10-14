Race for coronavirus cure hits reality as clinic complications mount

J&J’s vaccine was considered one of the frontrunners in the race for an inoculation. Along with rival shots made by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc., and AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, its safety and effectiveness is being studied in a large trial. Hope for the shot’s effectiveness has been high, since it is expected to be delivered in a single dose. Some rival shots will require a second injection.