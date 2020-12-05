Race to vaccinate world against covid-19 intensifies

The result is a fragmentary global vaccination drive likely to proceed at vastly different speeds. For most people around the world, a vaccine will remain a distant hope for several months, and it could be years before the poorest countries cover their people. Consequently, governments may need to deploy alternatives like widespread testing and smarter social distancing restrictions in order to contain the virus’s spread, global public health experts said.

