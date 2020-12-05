Race to vaccinate world against covid-19 intensifies

Race to vaccinate world against covid-19 intensifies6 min read . 03:35 PM IST
The race to vaccinate the world’s population against covid-19 is shifting into a high stakes contest, as governments scramble to secure the small number of doses becoming available from Western pharmaceutical companies and Russia and China race to fill the gap.
The result is a fragmentary global vaccination drive likely to proceed at vastly different speeds. For most people around the world, a vaccine will remain a distant hope for several months, and it could be years before the poorest countries cover their people. Consequently, governments may need to deploy alternatives like widespread testing and smarter social distancing restrictions in order to contain the virus’s spread, global public health experts said.
