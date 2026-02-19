Ramadan 2026: What happens to your body during fasting? Bengaluru doctor says 'body shifts to burning fat for energy'

Every year, millions of Muslims around the world observe Ramadan by fasting from dawn to sunset. While the practice is rooted in faith and discipline, it also sets off a series of biological changes inside the body — changes that doctors say are both predictable and, for most healthy adults, safe when managed properly.

According to Dr Suchismita Rajamanya, Lead Consultant and Head of Internal Medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Ramadan fasting prompts the body to shift how it produces energy.

“Within a few hours of fasting, the body stops relying on sugar and begins using stored fat for energy. This metabolic switch is natural and not harmful in healthy individuals,” she explains.

How The Body Finds Energy During A Fast Under normal eating conditions, the body uses glucose from food as its primary fuel. During fasting, once this supply runs out, the liver releases stored glycogen to keep blood sugar stable. This reserve typically lasts for six to eight hours.

“After glycogen is depleted, the body turns to fat stores. This is what many people refer to as ‘fat burning’, and it’s a normal survival response,” Dr Rajamanya says.

This transition — known as metabolic switching — may also improve how the body responds to insulin. “Short, controlled fasting periods can help the body handle sugar more efficiently, especially in people without underlying metabolic disease,” she adds.

Hormones, Sleep And Late-Night Meals Fasting changes the hormonal balance as well. Insulin levels fall, glucagon rises, and cortisol levels can fluctuate depending on sleep quality and stress.

During Ramadan, meal timing shifts significantly, with suhoor before dawn and iftar after sunset. While this schedule is manageable, Dr Rajamanya cautions against heavy late-night meals.

“Eating large portions late at night and sleeping poorly can blunt the metabolic benefits of fasting. Sleep disruption affects hormones that regulate appetite and energy,” she says.

Maintaining regular sleep hours and keeping iftar balanced, she notes, is just as important as the fast itself.

Hydration: The Most Common Risk Unlike other forms of fasting, Ramadan does not allow water intake during daylight hours. This makes hydration between sunset and dawn critical.

“Most healthy kidneys adapt well, but dehydration is common in hot climates or during long summer fasts,” Dr Rajamanya says. “Headaches, dizziness, fatigue and dark urine are early warning signs people should not ignore.”

She advises people with kidney disease, heart conditions, or diabetes to seek medical guidance before fasting.

Weight Loss: Not Guaranteed Many people expect Ramadan to result in weight loss, but evidence is mixed.

“Weight changes depend less on fasting and more on what and how you eat at iftar and suhoor,” Dr Rajamanya explains. “Meals should include protein, fibre and healthy fats to prevent overeating at night and energy crashes during the day.”

Brain Function And Energy Levels

Headaches, irritability and low energy are common during the first few days of fasting, but these symptoms are often misunderstood.

“Most early discomfort comes from caffeine withdrawal and sleep disruption, not fasting itself,” she says. “Once the body adapts, energy levels usually stabilise.”

Heart Health And Cholesterol Fasting alone does not automatically improve heart health, but when paired with balanced nutrition, it can help.

“Some people see improvements in cholesterol levels, but this depends entirely on food choices during Ramadan,” Dr Rajamanya notes.

Who Should Be Careful? Pregnant women, older adults, people with diabetes, kidney disease, heart conditions, or those on regular medication should consult a doctor.

“In some cases, adjusting medication timing or choosing not to fast is the safer option,” she says.