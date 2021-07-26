Rare cases of GBS may occur after Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines: WHO panel

GBS could result from different causes, including infections, and occurs more frequently in males and people over 50 years old. Rare cases of GBS have been observed following seasonal influenza vaccines and vaccines to protect against shingles, but it is not known if the vaccines cause GBS. A systematic review and meta-analysis in 2011 estimated the background incidence for GBS as 0.8-1.9/100,000 in Europe and Northern America.

