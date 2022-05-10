Rare monkeypox detected in UK: Check symptoms, treatment and other details

In 1970, the first human case was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox, the CDC says. Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone are some other African countries where the disease has been reported. Outside Africa, cases linked to international travel or imported animals have been recorded in the United States, Israel and Singapore.