Rare monkeypox detected in UK: Check symptoms, treatment and other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Some of the common symptoms of monkeypox virus include - muscle aches, backache, headache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion are said to be among the key symptoms.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A patient was found to be infected with monkeypox virus in the United Kingdom, who traveled to the country from Nigeria. As per World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is “mostly transmitted to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates". Though human-to-human transmission is rare, it does happen. In case someone is infected, the symptoms may last between 2-4 weeks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A patient was found to be infected with monkeypox virus in the United Kingdom, who traveled to the country from Nigeria. As per World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is “mostly transmitted to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates". Though human-to-human transmission is rare, it does happen. In case someone is infected, the symptoms may last between 2-4 weeks.
What are the symptoms of monkeypox virus?
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that rarely spreads between people. UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said, “it is usually a mild self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals."
What are the symptoms of monkeypox virus?
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that rarely spreads between people. UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said, “it is usually a mild self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals."
Some of the common symptoms include - muscle aches, backache, headache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion are said to be among the key symptoms.
The initial phase of the illness lasts for about 5 days.“Patients may experience a combination of fever and/or chills, lymphadenopathy, headache, myalgia, backache and exhaustion. Fever is present in most, but not all patients."
In the second phase, a rash appears. According to the WHO, it is believed to be concentrated on the face in 95% of the cases.
What are the treatments and precautions for monkeypox virus?
The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if breaks are not visible), the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth), as per UK government's official documents.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vaccinia vaccine, which was used during the smallpox eradication programme, was also protective against monkeypox, WHO said.
In 1970, the first human case was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox, the CDC says. Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone are some other African countries where the disease has been reported. Outside Africa, cases linked to international travel or imported animals have been recorded in the United States, Israel and Singapore.