Recommend random trials of varying dose intervals for vaccines: NTAGI

India’s decision to change the dosage interval was based largely on studies conducted in the UK. The two largest consumers of Covishield are India and the UK, which was using a dose interval of three months until recently before reducing to two months for the 50-plus age group. “Real-world data from UK showed 65% to 88% protection rate after the first dose, if the interval is up to 12 weeks. Therefore, based on real-world evidence, dosage intervals between two doses of Covishield was increased from 4-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. No change in dosage interval of Covaxin was recommended. Interval of 3-6 weeks between two doses of Sputnik V vaccine is recommended," according to the minutes of the meeting.