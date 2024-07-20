Actor Madhavan credits intermittent fasting for weight loss. Let's examine intermittent fasting and its mechanisms. Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi won the Nobel Prize for autophagy research, which is closely connected to this type of diet.

Actor Madhavan has recently revealed the secret of his weight loss. It's neither exercise nor running. It's intermittent fasting.

The Bollywood actor advised practising intermittent fasting, thoroughly chewing food 45-60 times and having the last meal at 6:45 PM. He also asked to have cooked food only after 3 PM.

The actor has emphasised the importance of taking early morning walks, getting deep sleep early, avoiding screens 90 minutes before bed and drinking plenty of fluids. He has recommended eating lots of green vegetables and easily metabolised healthy food. He also advised against consuming processed foods.

As per a research article shared by the World Health Organization (WHO) fasting is a spiritual practice in various faiths and has been studied as a treatment for medical conditions like hypertension and cancer. Research on fasting for other health benefits, such as weight loss, is growing, it added.

What is intermittent fasting? Intermittent fasting is a way of eating in which you switch between periods of eating and not eating. It's like setting specific times when you can eat and times when you cannot. During the fasting periods, which may last from 12 to 20 hours, you can drink water, tea or coffee without sugar or milk.

The most common practice is the 16/8 Method, in which you fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window. In the 5:2 Method, you eat normally five days a week and reduce your calorie intake to about 500-600 calories for two days.

In the most extreme version, you fast for 24 hours once or twice a week. For example, you might eat dinner at 7 PM and then not eat again until 7 PM the next day.

What is autophagy? Autophagy is a natural process in your body that cleanses old, damaged cells and recycles their parts to make new, healthy cells. It's like your body's way of cleaning and repairing itself.

During intermittent fasting, your body focuses on cleaning up and repairing cells. This helps keep your body's cells fresh and healthy. Removing damaged cells can also help prevent diseases and support your immune system.

In 2016, Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries about autophagy.