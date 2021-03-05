Regulator to evaluate Covaxin efficacy data

“Bharat Biotech is expected to submit the clinical trial data in 2-3 days. After the company submits the data, the subject expert committee (SEC) will review and evaluate the data for granting it emergency use authorization, which is currently restricted to clinical trial mode," said the official on condition of anonymity. Clinical trial mode means that a person will receive the vaccine after a written consent and this will be followed up to see if the vaccine has led to any side-effects.