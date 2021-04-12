Remdesivir exports banned as supply shortage hits hospitals

“India is witnessing a recent surge in covid cases. This has led to a sudden spike in demand for Remdesivir injection used in the treatment of covid patients. There is a potential of a further increase in this demand in the coming days," Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said. The drug regulator, too, asked states to stamp out black marketing in Remdesivir even as manufacturers Hetero Drugs and Zydus Cadila pledged to scale up production.