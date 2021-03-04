Australian researchers at QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute have discovered some of the ways Covid-19 damages the heart and identified a class of drugs that could potentially protect or reverse this cardiac injury.
In severe cases of Covid-19, the immune system overreacts to the infection, releasing inflammatory molecules called cytokines into the bloodstream. This so-called "cytokine storm" can damage multiple organs, including the heart.
1 min read
Canadian company Resverlogix has used the QIMR Berghofer research findings as the basis for expanding its clinical trial of the drug, apabetalone, in Covid-19 patients.
The head of QIMR Berghofer's Cardiac Bioengineering Research Group, Associate Professor James Hudson, said his team used thousands of lab-grown, miniature human heart organoids to understand how Covid-19 causes cardiac damage.
"We exposed the bioengineered, stem-cell-derived heart tissue to Covid-19 patient blood and found it caused dysfunction even when the virus didn't infect the tissue."
The President and CEO of Resverlogix, Donald McCaffrey, said it had been a pleasure to work with the QIMR Berghofer team.
"We are excited that we can finally share publicly some of the incredible early results of our collaborative Covid-19 research program," McCaffrey said.
