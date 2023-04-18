Researchers find poor diet can contribute to type 2 diabetes

Other recent studies have estimated that 40 per cent of type 2 diabetes cases globally are attributed to suboptimal diet, lower than the 70 per cent reported in the Nature Medicine paper. The research team attributes this to the new information in their analysis, such as the first-ever inclusion of refined grains, which was one of the top contributors to diabetes burdens; and updated data on dietary habits based on national individual-level dietary surveys, rather than agricultural estimates. The investigators also note that they presented the uncertainty of these new estimates, which can continue to be refined as new data emerges.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}