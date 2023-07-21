New Delhi: In view of emerging threat of vector borne diseases in the national Capital post Delhi floods situation, the city’s drug department has warned chemists or pharmacy shops to avoid sale of drugs like Aspirin, ibuprofen and diclofenac group of medicines without the prescription of registered medical practitioner.

Medical experts believe that these set of drugs cause destruction of platelets in human blood. A person diagnosed with dengue infection usually suffers from low platelet count which becomes a fatal condition.

These directions come in the backdrop of rainy season which tends to be the favorable condition for dengue, chikungunya and other vector borne disease.

An advisory issued by KR Chawla, Delhi’s drug controller stated, “Retail chemists are therefore, advised not to indulge in the over-the-counter sale NSAIDs drugs like Aspirin, ibuprofen and diclofenac group of medicines with immediate effect till further directions. They are also advised to keep the records of stocks of pain killer drugs falling under this category. Stringent action will be taken against retail chemist, if found flouting this advice."

In the last one week, around 27 dengue cases have been recorded in the city taking the total number of cases to over 163 this year.