Restrict sale of pain relief drugs without doctor’s prescription amid rise in dengue cases: Delhi govt tellschemists1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:48 AM IST
These directions come in the backdrop of rainy season which tends to be the favorable condition for dengue, chikungunya and other vector borne disease
New Delhi: In view of emerging threat of vector borne diseases in the national Capital post Delhi floods situation, the city’s drug department has warned chemists or pharmacy shops to avoid sale of drugs like Aspirin, ibuprofen and diclofenac group of medicines without the prescription of registered medical practitioner.
