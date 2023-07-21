Hello User
Business News/ Science / Health/

Restrict sale of pain relief drugs without doctor’s prescription amid rise in dengue cases: Delhi govt tellschemists

1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:48 AM IST Priyanka Sharma

  • These directions come in the backdrop of rainy season which tends to be the favorable condition for dengue, chikungunya and other vector borne disease

New Delhi: In view of emerging threat of vector borne diseases in the national Capital post Delhi floods situation, the city’s drug department has warned chemists or pharmacy shops to avoid sale of drugs like Aspirin, ibuprofen and diclofenac group of medicines without the prescription of registered medical practitioner.

Medical experts believe that these set of drugs cause destruction of platelets in human blood. A person diagnosed with dengue infection usually suffers from low platelet count which becomes a fatal condition.

These directions come in the backdrop of rainy season which tends to be the favorable condition for dengue, chikungunya and other vector borne disease.

An advisory issued by KR Chawla, Delhi’s drug controller stated, “Retail chemists are therefore, advised not to indulge in the over-the-counter sale NSAIDs drugs like Aspirin, ibuprofen and diclofenac group of medicines with immediate effect till further directions. They are also advised to keep the records of stocks of pain killer drugs falling under this category. Stringent action will be taken against retail chemist, if found flouting this advice."

In the last one week, around 27 dengue cases have been recorded in the city taking the total number of cases to over 163 this year.

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 02:48 AM IST
