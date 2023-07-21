Restrict sale of pain relief drugs without doctor’s prescription amid rise in dengue cases: Delhi govt tellschemists

An advisory issued by KR Chawla, Delhi’s drug controller stated, “Retail chemists are therefore, advised not to indulge in the over-the-counter sale NSAIDs drugs like Aspirin, ibuprofen and diclofenac group of medicines with immediate effect till further directions. They are also advised to keep the records of stocks of pain killer drugs falling under this category. Stringent action will be taken against retail chemist, if found flouting this advice."