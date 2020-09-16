Revaccination to boost immunity against coronavirus by 6 times: Russian expert

Revaccination against the coronavirus infection will increase immune defense against the virus more than six-fold, a top Russian vaccine expert said. "After revaccination the immune system channels all its energy, all its forces to boost production of antibodies and, what is most important, for produce memory cells," Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told TV Channel One. This was reported by Russian news agency TASS.

Gamaleya National Research Center of Russian Health Ministry has developed the coronavirus vaccine that was approved by Moscow last month and is undergoing Phase 3 trials.

"It makes it possible to develop a very strong, long-lasting immunity to the specific protein of the coronavirus, i.e. the corona protein, and hence, boost immune response, immune defense of a person by four, five, six and more times," he said.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines, according to Russian authorities.

The vaccine is administered in two doses and consists of two serotypes of a human adenovirus, each carrying an S-antigen of the new coronavirus, which enter human cells and produce an immune response.

The first batch of the vaccine is being currently delivered to Russian regions to inoculate high-risk workers such as doctors and teachers.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories of India, have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccines in India. Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine.

Dr Reddy's will carry out Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine in India, pending regulatory approval, RDIF said in a statement.

Deliveries to India could begin in late 2020, it said, adding this was subject to the completion of trials and the vaccine's registration by regulatory authorities in India.

