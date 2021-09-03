Rich Asians jump booster shot queue amid Covid vaccine shortages

In Indonesia -- where the health ministry has said boosters are only for health workers -- members of the political elite, including the governor of a prominent region, were caught on camera discussing the boosters they received. The conversation was inadvertently broadcast in a livestream of an event on the Presidential Secretariat’s official channel. President Joko Widodo could be heard saying he hasn’t received a booster because he was waiting for Pfizer Inc.’s shot to be available. Widodo’s office and the governor didn’t respond to requests for comment at the time, and the video has since been deleted.