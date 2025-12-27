Ripped at 60: Salman Khan’s fitness secret, diet plan, exercise routine and more, ‘Nobody trains like him’

Salman Khan, the original fitness icon in Bollywood, turned 60 on 27 December 2025. However, considering his physique and fitness level, he is far from 60. Here is his secret to fitness at a ripe age.

Salman Khan stays fit at 60 with strict discipline, six-day workout schedules and simple home-cooked food. He begins most mornings with fasted cardio such as walking or running, followed by weight training later in the day.

His trainer, Rakkesh Uddiyar, says Salman follows old-school bodybuilding methods and prefers HIIT-style giant sets instead of heavy lifting.

Rakkesh has trained Salman for more than 20 years. According to him, the actor performs about 10 variations of chest exercises back-to-back without stopping.

Khan moves from one exercise to the next with almost no rest. At times, he takes short walks and water breaks. This high-intensity, high-volume style helps him maintain muscle while keeping his body lean during shoots.

Salman adjusts his routine depending on his film requirements. He trains aggressively for body shots and slows down when recovering from injuries. After 30 to 40 years of working out, he has developed a keen understanding of his limits and listens carefully to his body.

Salman Khan’s diet Salman Khan starts his day with porridge, eggs and fruits. Lunch is always simple home-cooked food, featuring fish or chicken prepared by his mother. He prefers rice in small quantities and a lot of vegetables. He eats salads with every meal. He avoids outside food completely.

When an action scene approaches, he reduces his portions nearly two months in advance of the scheduled date. Once filming ends, he returns to his normal eating habits.

Salman Khan does not follow fancy diet plans. He only follows discipline. His trainer calls him particular about meals, yet very consistent.

Salman Khan enjoys food yet keeps his week under control through one planned cheat meal. Still, the weekly treat never crosses 2000 calories.. Biryani still rules his cheat days, and he happily eats it during birthdays or family moments.

Many actors follow strict diets like gluten-free, vegan or sugar-free plans. Salman works differently. Salman eats what he likes while training with unusual intensity.

“Nobody trains like him. Bring in all the newcomers and have them stay with him in the gym for 30 minutes. I doubt anyone would last,” his trainer said.

Salman Khan’s serious illness Salman Khan maintains a high level of fitness despite suffering from three serious neurological conditions: trigeminal neuralgia, a brain aneurysm and an arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

Khan spoke about this in June on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He shared that he had undergone an eight-hour surgery in 2011 for trigeminal neuralgia.

Trigeminal neuralgia causes sudden, electric-shock-like pain on the face. It is often triggered by simple actions, such as touching or chewing. Salman described it as the “worst pain known to man”.