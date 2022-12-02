Rising temperature leading to rise in cases of stroke among older people: Study2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 04:52 PM IST
- The researchers calculated the association between the temperature and stroke during and months after rainy season
As world leaders discuss climate policies to bring down the global temperature, a new study has found a correlation between rising heatwave incidents and stroke. According to research presented on Friday at ESC Asia, emergency hospital admissions increased after the occurrence of heatwaves.