₹9k-cr in 5 yrs: ‘Growing at 18% annually, outpacing global rates’ | How plant-based protein market is poised to grow

India's plant-based protein market is expected to double to ₹9,000 crore over the next five years, according to industry body Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA). It is said to be largely driven by a growing consumer focus on targeted nutrition and protein in food items, as per a report by PTI.

Shift among Indian consumers The market is currently estimated at around ₹4,500 crore. It is reported to be growing alongside a shift in consumer preferences. Consumers are going from calorie-conscious eating towards nutritional consciousness. The plant-based food sector in India is reported to be expanding at around 18% annually, which is significantly faster than the estimated global growth rate of 7-8%.

"The country is witnessing a clear shift from calorie-consciousness to nutritional consciousness, with protein emerging as a key driver of food choices. The plant-based food sector is growing at around 18 per cent annually, significantly ahead of the 7-8 per cent global growth rate, while the plant-protein ingredients market is currently valued at approximately ₹4,500 crore and is expected to double over the next five years," PBFIA executive director Praveer Srivastava said at 'Fi India and ProPak India 2026'.

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Market gap The projected growth offers an opportunity for domestic manufacturers. Nearly 90% of India's plant-protein ingredients are currently imported, added Srivastava. This leaves a market gap for local companies to build domestic production and reduce import dependence.

"With plant-based protein identified as one of the growth engines by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, greater policy support can help build domestic capabilities and reduce import dependence. This is especially important for a capital-intensive industry, where setting up an ingredient-extraction facility with a capacity of around 10-15 tonnes per day can entail a minimum investment of ₹200-250 crore," Srivastava said.

India's large agricultural raw-material base can potentially support the development of a stronger domestic ecosystem for plant-protein extraction and processing, Srivastava believed.

According to PBFIA, greater local manufacturing could drive import substitution, attract investments and eventually help position India to become a global supplier of plant-based foods and ingredients.

Plant-based foods can also play a key role in building more sustainable food systems as India is heading towards its target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Bigger opportunity ahead in food ingredients The plant-based protein segment is emerging within India's much larger food ingredients and additives market. It is estimated to be valued at around ₹85,000 crore, according to Prabodh Halde, Head-Technical Regulatory Affairs, Marico Ltd, and West Zone Chairman of the All India Food Processors' Association (AIFPA).

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Natural ingredients, including nutraceuticals, account for an estimated 30-35% of this market, which is reported to be growing at a double-digit pace.

However, the next phase of growth, Halde said, will depend on moving further up the value chain through greater processing, exports and stronger integration between farmers, processors, research institutions and the industry.

Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) Secretary General Kaushik Desai noted that India's agricultural resources and rising demand for healthier and natural products could help further strengthen food processing, create greater value for farmers and expand exports.