Russia covid vaccine: Early trials of 2nd vaccine finished, no side-effects seen

Vector virology institute today completed Phase II trials of a second potential Russian vaccine against COVID-19 , Interfax news agency reported. In August, Russia had registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, after completing early-stage human trials.

"Today... the final group of 20 volunteers was released from hospital," watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

"All 100 volunteers were vaccinated with two doses and have completed a 23-day monitoring period in hospital. The volunteers are feeling good."

Meanwhile, the first batch of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, known as Sputnik V, has been released for civilian circulation, news agency TASS reported.

Teachers and healthcare workers will be given priority in vaccination, Russian authorities had said earlier.

The Sputnik V vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials. The Sputnik V vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published last week by The Lancet medical journal.

The results of the two trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100% of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.

Health minister Mikhail Murashko has said Russia will start mass inoculation from November or December, with a focus on high-risk groups.

Over half a dozen drugmakers are already conducting advanced clinical trials, each with tens of thousands of participants.

The Sputnik-V vaccine is administered in two doses, with each based on a different vector that normally causes the common cold: human adenoviruses Ad5 and Ad26. (With Agency Inputs)

