Russia covid vaccine produces immune response, has no side effects: Peer review

Russia has also been giving the vaccine to officials and other prominent people outside the trial groups for months without waiting for the full study results. On Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, 62, told Putin in a televised video conference that he’d had the shot and felt only minor discomfort at the time. Putin said last month that one of his daughters also had the inoculation and was feeling fine. The Kremlin hasn’t disclosed whether Putin has been vaccinated.